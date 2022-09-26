South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard “devastated” by Doncaster Sheffield Airport announcement

Mayor Oliver Coppard has spoken out after the Peel Group announced that it will close Doncaster Sheffield Airport this morning.

The decision came after months of negotiations between local authorities and the Peel Group to find viable alternatives.

Coppard released the following statement: "I’m devastated by today’s announcement by Peel and angry about the impact it will have on our communities. Most importantly, there are hundreds of people across Doncaster and South Yorkshire who will now be frightened for their future.

Oliver Coppard

"For years, we have been investing public money in and around DSA to support the airport, including providing emergency funding through the pandemic. Since the announcement by Peel that they were entering into a review of DSA, we have done everything we could to constructively and proactively find a path forward. We have identified market interest, brought potential investors to the table, and last week we offered them a deal to project the jobs and livelihoods of DSA staff, and to give Peel the time and space to negotiate with new investors.

"The fact that they chose to turn our offer down simply confirms what many of us suspected: that Peel was never serious about finding an alternative and safeguarding the future of DSA. It is still not too late for them to do the right thing; for them to reconsider their decision for the sake of those employees, businesses and communities directly impacted by this appalling decision. But ultimately if they cannot be stopped from taking this course of action then our focus will shift to supporting our communities through the next few difficult weeks and months.

"The only people who can now intervene to keep DSA operational are national Government. Liz Truss said she would protect the airport. Now is the moment to turn those words into action. We stand ready to work with the Government.

Despite everything, I am proud of how our community has come together over the past few months in our efforts to protect the future of the airport. I remain steadfast in my commitment to an ambitious plan for Doncaster and South Yorkshire, and those impacted by Peel’s decision today will be at the forefront of my efforts."

The decision comes after earlier this month when the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) announced that they were working with a group of investors to create a tangible deal.

Last Friday, the SYMCA announced that they would give financial support to keep the airport open while negotiations continued.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher has also continuously been in meetings to discuss potential ideas, including in 10 Downing Street.

Despite this, Peel Group announced this morning that operations will begin to shut down from the week commencing 31st October. They claimed that “no tangible proposals have been received regarding the ownership of the airport or which address the fundamental lack of financial viability.”