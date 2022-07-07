Passengers urged to consider if their rail journey is necessary ahead of weekend disruption

The train company will be running a reduced service on both Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 July due to continued increased levels of staff sickness.

Customers making essential journeys on these days are asked to plan ahead, check carefully before travelling and allow extra time, as delays and short-notice cancellations are likely.

Network Rail engineering work will also be taking place on weekends until July 31 between Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge and on the Hope Valley line between Manchester and Sheffield, which will mean significant journey changes for people travelling on those routes.

There could be more train disruption this weekend

A number of large-scale events including the Women’s Euros are taking place this weekend, and anyone heading to an event is asked to seek alternative methods of travel.

Kathryn O’Brien, TPE Customer Service and Operations Director said: “We’re sorry to say that we’re expecting further disruption to our services this weekend.

“As a result of these challenges, we’re asking customers to only travel if necessary on Saturday and Sunday, and to plan ahead and check before they travel as well as allowing additional time, as services are expected to be really busy and further delays and cancellations likely.

“People travelling to one of the major events taking place across our network are asked to seek alternative methods of transport.”

Anyone making an essential journey with TPE this weekend is strongly advised to check their train before they travel via the TPE website, tpexpress.co.uk, or National Rail Enquiries at nationalrail.co.uk.

Bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE services this weekend.