Delays on M18 and A1 as 120 tonnes, 5 metres wide and very long wind turbines are transported around Doncaster

SYP Operational Support followers will remember when police escorted these wind turbines from Park Springs, Barnsley to the M18.

Well guess what, they are doing it again but the opposite way around.

A spokesman said: “Please share the below dates to make it easier for yourself and others as we will have to stop traffic and slow people down whilst they assist them.

Motorists are asked to be patient

“Now these times and dates are not just plucked out of the air, they have to be planned well in advance due to drivers hours and access times.

“So before we get bombarded with "why can’t you do it at night", "why can’t you fly them in", "why ca’nt you cut them into small pieces" etc. etc.. we wanted to give you plenty of advanced warning.”

The turbines will be up to 120 tonnes, five metres wide and very long.

Watch out for the wide loads

There will only be minor issues on the M18 and A1, but when the loads leave the A1 at Marr (J37) police will be holding traffic on the roundabouts, through Marr village, Hickleton cross roads and other roundabouts along the route.

"This is for everyone's safety, so please just take a deep breath and sit tight for a few minutes whilst we come through,” they added.

The plan is:

Thursday 7th July - 09.30 at Marr

Wednesday 13th July - 10.30 at Marr

Thursday 14th July - 09.30 at Marr

Saturday 16th July- 09.30 at Marr

Monday 18th July - 09.30 at Marr.