Road closures: five for Doncaster drivers this week

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

• M18, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays: M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings roundabout to junction 2, lane closure for cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 16, slight delays: M1 northbound, junction 32 to 33, lane closures for survey works.

Road closures to be aware of this week

• A638, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A638 northbound and southbound, junction 38 Redhouse, carriageway closure for repair works, diversion route in place.

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 6, slight delays: A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to Marr, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place.

• M180, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays: M180 westbound, junction 2 to 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.