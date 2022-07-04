Road closures: five for Doncaster drivers this week

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:34 pm
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 4:34 pm

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

M18, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays: M180 eastbound and westbound, Ings roundabout to junction 2, lane closure for cleaning and maintenance.

• M1, from 8pm July 7 to 6am July 16, slight delays: M1 northbound, junction 32 to 33, lane closures for survey works.

Road closures to be aware of this week

• A638, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A638 northbound and southbound, junction 38 Redhouse, carriageway closure for repair works, diversion route in place.

• A1, from 8pm July 18 to 6am August 6, slight delays: A1t southbound, Barnsdale bar to Marr, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place.

• M180, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 19, slight delays: M180 westbound, junction 2 to 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

