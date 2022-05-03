New pup-friendly provisions rolled out across more than 130 northern stations - including Thorne and Mexborough

To make travelling with pooches easier, Northern is rolling out pup-friendly provisions for its customers.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:14 am
The new dog watering stations are available to keep furry friends hydrated when they are on the go

With warmer weather hopefully just around the corner, the train operator’s new dog watering stations are available across 138 staffed stations to keep furry friends hydrated when they are on the go.

Mark Powles, Customer and Commercial Director at Northern said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do – whether they are human or canine.

Dogs are welcome on our services and we want to provide the best journey possible for everyone.”

The improvements come as part of Northern’s wider programme of transformation.

Northern’s campaign – A Better Way to Go - highlights the work being done by the train operator to improve every step of the customer journey.

Mark added: “Our A Better Way to Go campaign demonstrates the hard work that has taken place as we continue to transform rail travel in the north, and I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved.”

