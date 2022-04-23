The flyover bridge in Mexborough was razed today, Saturday, April 23, with Kyle Hawley capturing the dramatic demolition on film.

The bridge had to be removed after highways bosses said the structure was a risk to people’s safety.

When the Mexborough flyover was inspected in May 2021, engineers found ‘serious structural defects’ and it was subsequently closed to traffic.

Mexborough flyover is demolished (pic: Kyle Hawley)

Further inspections showed considerable deterioration over following months and engineers concluded that it should be demolished ‘as a matter of urgency’.

Announcing the demolition plans, Dan Swaine, director of economy and environment at Doncaster Council, said: “Future transport and access needs of the town centre will be considered as part of the Mexborough Masterplan. That is why work has already begun on the Transport study.

“By focussing on highway options, parking, active travel and the Mexborough Gateway/Bus Interchange, this will help inform and provide the evidence base for the Mexborough Masterplan proposals to regenerate the town centre.

“Further guidance on what the works mean for pedestrians, motorists and public transport users will be communicated in due course.”

Mexborough flyover just before it is demolished (pic: Kyle Hawley)

Kyle, who was among those watching as the bridge came down, said: “To me it's not a major thing but obviously it will affect the businesses and markets on the high street quite a bit.