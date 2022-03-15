Date are set for demolition of Mexborough flyover bridge which poses ‘risk to safety’

Preliminary works to ensure the safe and swift removal of the bridge are due to begin week commencing March 28 with the five-day demolition taking place in April.

This will be communicated to residents and businesses once finalised, council bosses said.

As part of the works, there will be pedestrian access improvements made. These include pathway resurfacing, increased lighting and the installation of a guard rail.

When the Mexborough Flyover was inspected in May 2021 engineers found ‘serious structural defects’ and was subsequently closed to traffic and drawn up for its future.

Since then, there has been a full structural survey carried out which recommended monthly inspections, these monthly inspections have been taking place and have identified considerable deterioration over the past nine months.

Bridge engineers, who issued safety guidance on the structure’s continued deteriorating condition, deemed that it could pose a safety risk to pedestrians and motorists and should be ‘demolished as a matter of urgency’.

In the interests of public safety, the decision to demolish the flyover was made with ward members, Mayor Ros Jones, highways engineers and other council officials.

Dan Swaine, director of economy and environment at Doncaster Council said: “Public safety comes first. We’ve stated this from the outset and we’re pleased that progress on the works to demolish the flyover has advanced quickly.

“Future transport and access needs of the town centre will be considered as part of the Mexborough Masterplan. That is why work has already begun on the Transport study.

“By focussing on highway options, parking, active travel and the Mexborough Gateway/Bus Interchange, this will help inform and provide the evidence base for the Mexborough Masterplan proposals to regenerate the town centre.