Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M62, from 9.30am August 15 to 3.30pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

The latest expected works list shows that 18 closures are due to start this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• M18, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• A1, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to Ings, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 7 and M62 westbound, junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.