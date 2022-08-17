More than a dozen road closures for motorists to avoid in Doncaster this week
Doncaster's motorists will have 18 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
• M62, from 9.30am August 15 to 3.30pm August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.
• M18, from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• A1(M), from 8pm August 15 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• M18, from 7pm to 10pm on August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .
• A1, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• M18, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• M18, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to Ings, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route via National highways and local authority network.
• M18, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• A1, from 8pm August 18 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Darrington, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M18, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• M18, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• M18, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 7 and M62 westbound, junction 35, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• M18, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• M18, from 8pm August 24 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• M18, from 8pm August 25 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.