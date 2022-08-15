Doncaster rail passengers urged to plan ahead and only travel by train if necessary on Thursday and Saturday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of specially-trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step in during the walkout - which has been called by the RMT, TSSA and Unite unions - to keep vital services running for those who need them.

But with less than half of usual services planned to run between London and Edinburgh via Peterborough, York and Newcastle, passengers are asked to only travel by train if they must.

Trains are set to start later and finish much earlier than usual, between 7.30am and 6.30pm, with the last long distance services leaving in the early afternoon.

You can expect disruption at Doncaster and Sheffield

Those who really need to travel should allow extra time and check their last train times.

Sarah Reid, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast Route said: “Passengers travelling on the East Coast Main Line will again face a limited train service due to the ongoing industrial action on Thursday and Saturday.

“I’d urge those who absolutely need to travel by train to plan ahead, check their journey and expect severe disruption. I can only apologise for the impact that this will have on people’s plans.”

Passengers should also expect disruption on the morning of Friday, August 19, and Sunday, August 21, with a later start to services as railway workers return to their duties.

Further information for passengers is available on the National Rail website.