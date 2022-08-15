Here are where the cheapest fuel prices are today in Doncaster

According to the Petrolprices-om website these are where the cheapest fuel prices are today in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 15th August 2022, 11:28 am

The stations are those situated within five miles of DN1 1TP and relate to the cost of unleaded petrol only.

ASDA DONCASTER AUTOMAT

1.31 MILES AWAY - BAWTRY ROAD, DONCASTER, DN4 5NW

The Asda petrol station off Gliwice Way

169.7p

NEW EDLINGTON SERVICE STATION

3.31 MILES AWAY - EDLINGTON LANE, NEW EDLINGTON, DONCASTER, DN12 1BS

169.8p

MFG TRAFFORD WAY

0.18 MILES AWAY - TRAFFORD WAY, DONCASTER, DN1 3BX

169.9p

MFG DONCASTER

0.74 MILES AWAY - BALBY ROAD, DONCASTER, DN4 0JL

169.9p

MFG CANTLEY

2.62 MILES AWAY - CANTLEY LANE, DONCASTER, DN4 6NN

169.9p

