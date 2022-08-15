The stations are those situated within five miles of DN1 1TP and relate to the cost of unleaded petrol only.
ASDA DONCASTER AUTOMAT
1.31 MILES AWAY - BAWTRY ROAD, DONCASTER, DN4 5NW
169.7p
NEW EDLINGTON SERVICE STATION
3.31 MILES AWAY - EDLINGTON LANE, NEW EDLINGTON, DONCASTER, DN12 1BS
169.8p
MFG TRAFFORD WAY
0.18 MILES AWAY - TRAFFORD WAY, DONCASTER, DN1 3BX
169.9p
MFG DONCASTER
0.74 MILES AWAY - BALBY ROAD, DONCASTER, DN4 0JL
169.9p
MFG CANTLEY
2.62 MILES AWAY - CANTLEY LANE, DONCASTER, DN4 6NN
169.9p