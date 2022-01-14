Major Doncaster road closed this weekend
M18 Northbound The M18 northbound carriageway between junctions 2 (Wadworth) and 4 (West Moor) is closed from 10pm tonight (Friday January 14) until Monday at 6am due to essential resurfacing works.
Motorists are advised to follow the diversion signs (via A1).
The closures will continue to be in place overnight from Mondays to Thursdays between 9pm and 6am each night, again with diversions in place.
A reminder too that a diversion route remains in place at Lakeside The road closure is on Lakeside Boulevard (in one direction only towards the A638 Bawtry Road) with signs in place advising of a diversion between Lakeside Boulevard - Gliwice Way. Please follow (A6182) White Rose Way > Carr House Road > Bawtry Road.
A Doncaster Council spokesperson said: “ If you’re making plans to visit somewhere close to Lakeside this weekend, we’d suggest giving yourself a bit extra journey time. Works will be aimed to be completed by Friday 21 January.”