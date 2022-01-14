Dame Sarah Story at launch of new Wheels for All Doncaster

A new session is being launched aimed at getting people to try out adapted cycles and have fun too.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:12 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:36 pm

The launch of Wheels for All Doncaster takes place on Wednesday, January 26, 9am and noon, at Doncaster Cycle Track on Bawtry Road.

The event is free and will be attended by Dame Sarah Storey, British Paralympic athlete in cycling and swimming.

Dame Sarah Storey

A spokesman said: “Come along to our launch day, try adapted cycles such as trikes, handcycles and wheelchair transporters.”

Contact [email protected] phone 07736974539 for more information.

Have a go on adapted cycles
