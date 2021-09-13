M18 motorway at Doncaster closed in both directions due to police incident
Drivers heading on the M18 Northbound should be cautious of high traffic due to lane closures following an incident.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 4:05 pm
There are currently issues on junctions J4 and J5 of the M18 Northbound.
Traffic could be heavy due to lane closures - all lanes are closed.
It is expected to clear between 4.45pm and 5pm.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information on the incident that is causing the traffic delay.
We will bring you more on this when it is known.