Man still in hospital as Doncaster police continue hunt for machete attackers

Police were called to Thorne Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary early on Saturday evening after reports of violence.

The man, who has not been named, suffered serious injuries after he was reportedly attacked with a machete.

Today, police have said the man, in his 20s, is in a stable condition.

Police sealed off Thorne Road after a reported machete attack.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “His injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made as yet.”

Initially reports were received of a road traffic collision, then a stabbing and then a machete attack. Police have not confimed exact details.

They were called at around 5.45pm along with the air ambulance and the road was sealed off.