Man still in hospital as Doncaster police continue hunt for machete attackers
A man is still in hospital as police in Doncaster hunt for those responsible for a machete attack in broad daylight on one of the town’s busiest roads.
Police were called to Thorne Road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary early on Saturday evening after reports of violence.
The man, who has not been named, suffered serious injuries after he was reportedly attacked with a machete.
Today, police have said the man, in his 20s, is in a stable condition.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “His injuries are not life-threatening. No arrests have been made as yet.”
Initially reports were received of a road traffic collision, then a stabbing and then a machete attack. Police have not confimed exact details.
They were called at around 5.45pm along with the air ambulance and the road was sealed off.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101, quoting incident 878 of 11 September online at southyorkshire.police.uk or Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.