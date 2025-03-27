LNER announce special 'She's Electric' train to London for Wembley Oasis gig

Rail operator LNER has unveiled plans for a special Oasis train ahead of the band’s first concert in London this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 9am Edinburgh to London King’s Cross train on July 25 will be named the “LNER She’s Electric” service, and there definitely maybe a number of surprises on board as the train rolls with it from Edinburgh Waverley to London King’s Cross ahead of the Wembley concert.

Edinburgh might seem Half a World Away from London, but with the service operated by an LNER Azuma electric train, fans will arrive in the capital at lunchtime making it the easiest and most sustainable way to travel to London from Edinburgh.

King’s Cross holds a special place in Oasis history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LNER has introduced a special train to London for the July 25 Oasis gig at Wembley.

Fans will know that the band’s first ever London gig was at a nearby pub, while the video for their debut single, Supersonic, was shot on the roof of a nearby building and features the iconic station as a backdrop throughout.

The “She’s Electric” service stops in Newcastle, Durham, Darlington, Northallerton, York, Doncaster, Newark Northgate and Peterborough, meaning fans from across the East Coast route can enjoy the Oasis special.

Tickets for the service have already gone on sale.

Stuart Thomas, Communications Director at LNER, said: “There are plenty of Oasis fans at LNER and we couldn’t let the first London gig go off without marking the occasion.

"There will be a few surprises on board that will hopefully make our customers feel like a Rock N Roll Star, and while our trains might not be supersonic, they’ll whizz Oasis fans to London faster than a cannonball.”