The tunnels, which connect Trafford Way to Church Way near to Doncaster railway station and interchange, will be shut between 8pm and 6am tomorrow while carriageway and tunnel maintenance takes place.

Diversions will be in place during the works which have been organised overnight to minimise disruption to drivers.

The works come as three other major roads in Doncaster are all closed at the same time for repairs.