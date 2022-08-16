Frenchgate tunnels to close in Doncaster tonight for repair works
The Frenchgate tunnels in Doncaster city centre will be closed tonight while repair works take place.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:07 am
Updated
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:07 am
The tunnels, which connect Trafford Way to Church Way near to Doncaster railway station and interchange, will be shut between 8pm and 6am tomorrow while carriageway and tunnel maintenance takes place.
Diversions will be in place during the works which have been organised overnight to minimise disruption to drivers.