News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out

Frenchgate tunnels to close in Doncaster tonight for repair works

The Frenchgate tunnels in Doncaster city centre will be closed tonight while repair works take place.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:07 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:07 am

The tunnels, which connect Trafford Way to Church Way near to Doncaster railway station and interchange, will be shut between 8pm and 6am tomorrow while carriageway and tunnel maintenance takes place.

Diversions will be in place during the works which have been organised overnight to minimise disruption to drivers.

The works come as three other major roads in Doncaster are all closed at the same time for repairs.

The tunnels will be closed tonight.
DoncasterFrenchgateDiversionsTrafford Way