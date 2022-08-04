Sprotbrough Road will be closed from August 15 to September 2 – the same time Broomhouse Lane between Edlington and Balby will also be closed.

And the latest roadworks come on top of the continued closure of Thorne Road between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe.

The Broomhouse Lane A1(M) motorway bridge will be shut from 9.30am on August 15 to 5pm on September 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three major Doncaster roads will be closed at the same time.

The road will be shut from its junction with Arden Gate to its junction with Grange Lane.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said the closure was due to essential maintenance works on the bridge over the A1(M).

The statement added: “This includes the removal of the existing bridge deck - waterproofing membrane and reinstatement across the full width of the bridge - being undertaken. A full signed diversion will be in place.”

Meanwhile, Sprotrbough Road will also be closed in one direction between the same dates.

It will be shut towards Sprotbrough from near to the junction with St Mary’s Roundabout to its junction with Anchorage Lane.

There will be no right turn from Mayfield Road and Northfield Road into Sprotbrough Road.

Meanwhile, the A18 between Clay Lane and Edenthorpe remains closed as the last phase of work on Thorne Road takes place.

The three year project, which began in 2019, has caused a string of delays and diversions for drivers with a series of ongoing closures.