First Bus cancellations in Doncaster for Saturday November 27

First South Yorkshire have announced cancellations in Doncaster.

Due to the current national driver shortage the journeys below will not operate until further notice.

A spokesman for First South Yorkshire said: “We're really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We're working hard to run as many journeys as possible. Please be patient with our team of drivers - it's not their fault and they're working very hard to get you where you need to go.

“Please note, these cancellations won't appear on our app or be noted on our timetable page - we recommend you bookmark this page and check before you travel. Please check our timetables to look for alternative journey - it's likely the trip straight after a cancelled journey will be busy and may suffer delays.”

Cancellations for Saturday 27th November 2021 (as at 26/11/21 1545) .

Service numberFromToDeparture time

15 Edlington Doncaster Int 09:36

15 Doncaster Int Clay Lane 10:01

15 Clay Lane Doncaster Int 10:35

15 Doncaster Int Edlington 11:03

15 Edlington Doncaster Int 11:36

15 Doncaster Int Clay Lane 12:01

15 Clay Lane Doncaster Int 12:35

15 Doncaster Int Edlington 13:03

15 Edlington Doncaster Int 13:36

15 Doncaster Int Clay Lane14:01

15 Clay Lane Doncaster Int 14:35

15 Doncaster Int Edlington15:03

15 Edlington Doncaster Int 15:36

15 Doncaster Int Clay Lane 16:01

15Clay LaneDoncaster Int16:35

15Doncaster IntEdlington17:03

15 Edlington Doncaster Int 17:36

87a Stainforth Doncaster Int 08:53

87 Doncaster Int Moorends 09:37

87 Moorends Doncaster Int 10:44

41 Doncaster Int Doncaster Int 16:10

57f Doncaster Int Finningley 15:00

57f Finningley Doncaster Int 15:45

82 Doncaster Int Doncaster Int 17:15

81 Doncaster Int Doncaster Int 18:30

81 Doncaster Int Doncaster Int 19:30

81 Doncaster Int Doncaster Int 20:30

87 Doncaster Int Moorends 16:07

87a Moorends Doncaster Int 17:23

81 Doncaster Int Doncaster Int 11:00

54 Doncaster Int Woodlands 17:40