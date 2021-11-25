Stagecoach drivers to strike this weekend: some Doncaster services affected

Some Doncaster services will be affected by the strike.

The week-long strikes are planned to run from the start of service on the first day of action until midnight on the last day of action, with normal services resuming from start of service on the following day.

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “We are very sorry to have to advise that pay talks have failed and strike action by our drivers in South Yorkshire will now go ahead.

“We have worked very hard to avoid this action and are extremely sorry for the disruption this will cause.”

Below are the dates for the Industrial strike action and the services that are affected.

• Barnsley and Rawmarsh (Rotherham) depots (covering services in Barnsley, Rotherham, Dearne Valley and West Yorkshire):

Saturday 27 November – Friday 3 December 2021,

Saturday 11 December – Friday 17 December 2021.

Doncaster services affected from Barnsley depot: 219/219a, X19.

Doncaster services affected from Rawmarsh depot : 208, 218/218a, 220, 221.

• Ecclesfield (Sheffield) and Holbrook (Sheffield) depots (covering most services in Sheffield):

Sunday 28 November – Saturday 4 December 2021

Sunday 12 December – Saturday 18 December 2021

Doncaster services affected from Holbrook depot: 73, 74.

Services in Doncaster which will run a normal service:

21 Doncaster - Worksop

22 Doncaster - Worksop

25/25X Doncaster - Worksop

29 Doncaster - Retford

98 Doncaster - Gainsborough

99 Doncaster - Retford