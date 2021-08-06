Essential maintenance for pedestrian footbridge over the A1(M) near Doncaster

Highways England will re-waterproof the bridge deck to prevent water seeping into the bridge joints and causing corrosion, and the bridge will be resurfaced.

The bridge joints, which are designed to allow the bridge to move when it vibrates or there is a change in temperature, will also be replaced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrel Lane footbridge

Highways England Project Manager Chris Corcoran said: “This proactive maintenance will ensure the bridge remains durable and safe for pedestrians for years to come.

“The work will be taking place over the summer holidays to minimise disruption as we are aware parents and carers use it to take their children to and from a nearby school.”

The maintenance will finish on Friday, August 27, and will require the full closure of the bridge.

Pedestrians will be diverted along Barrel Lane, the A630 over the A1(M) and Backside Lane, or vice versa.