Council lose appeal as developer gets go-ahead for office, retail and food outlet plan in Doncaster town

South End in Thorne

Developers behind a proposal earmarked for South End in Thorne are now able to proceed with the plan.

Councillors on the planning committee back in January 2021 turned down the plan and cited the ‘detrimental effect on the character and appearance of the area’.

But government planning inspector Dianne Cragg rejected the ruling and overturned the decision.

Residents and Thorne councillors expressed a wide range of concerns including, impact onecology, limited provision of jobs, land not designated for business in the Local Plan and an impact on property values.

But Ms Cragg added that these matters were considered at the application stage and did not form part of the reason for refusal.

“The council is concerned that the development would not be in keeping with surrounding land uses. There is extensive residential development further along South End and a small number of dwellings directly opposite the appeal site,” Ms Cragg said.

“However, the railway line, the Blue Water Marina and the canal are all adjacent to the site. The proposed mix of commercial and leisure uses proposed within the site would be compatible with the surrounding land uses.

“I have taken account of local resident’s concerns related to drainage and flooding. I have noted concerns that flooding occurs under the railway bridge close to the entrance to the site.

“However, I note that the statutory agencies and the council do not object to the proposal on these grounds.

“As such, whilst I acknowledge these concerns, I have no reason to conclude that foul and surface water drainage and flood risk could not be adequately provided for or managed through the imposition of a suitably worded condition.”

