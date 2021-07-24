Drivers beware - Doncaster road closed due to a tractor with a leaning tower of hay bales
The large tipping tractor has been spotted on a large Doncaster road which has been closed due to the disturbance.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 10:34 am
The tractor was travelling towards town on Balby Road but stopped near the William Hill shop.
One lane of the road has been closed whilst the matter is dealt with.
The tractor appears to have lost control of the bays of hale it was transporting – with a leaning tower of hay tipping off the vehicle.
We will bring you more on this as it comes in.