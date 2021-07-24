On August 3, 1999 , this group of dancer competed in the Doncaster Stage Festival.
Here are 10 pictures of Doncaster people enjoying some fun in the summer in years gone by - who can you spot?

Click through these retro photos to see summer events in the 1990s and 2000s from summer fayres to kids clubs.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 10:09 am

We thought we would bring back some memories of events that happened during the summer holidays in the 1990s and 2000s.

1. Football festival

On August 19, 2000, this football team took part in a football festival. It took part at Campsmount School.

2. Ballerinas

On August 4, 2001, these ballerina dancers took part in the Doncaster Stage Festival.

3. Art show

On August 5, 1998, a Doncaster artist painted this piece to celebrate 25 years of the Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra. (Painter: Neil McGregor).

4. Little monsters

On August 12, 2000, there was an event at the Doncaster Frenchgate called Little Monsters. Here is Asha Forbes painted as a tiger with his mother Julie Bradley. Face painter is Simon Carr.

