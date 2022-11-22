Doncaster road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm August 15 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 32 to junction 33, Lane closures and 24/7 50 mph speed restriction in place for carriageway repairs.

• A1(M), from 10pm November 7 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35 to junction 37, carriageway closures for structure works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm November 14 2022 to 6am January 14 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, and southbound, junction 5 to junction 7. M180 westbound, junction 1 to M18, junction 5, carriageway closure for carriageway improvement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and Highways England network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M180, from 8pm November 24 to midnight, November 25, slight delays: M180 eastbound, junction 1, Lane closure for local authority works.

• M18, from 8pm November 24 to 1am November 25, slight delays: M18 southbound, junction 6, Lane closure for local authority works.

• A1, from 8pm November 26 to 6am December 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, carriageway closures carriageway improvements, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm November 28-6am December 9, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37, Lane closures for bridge inspection works.

• M18, from 8pm November 29-6am December 2, slight delays: M18 southbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm December 2-6am December 3, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closures for inspections.

• M18, from 8pm December 5-6am December 6, slight delays: M18 northbound and southbound, junction 5, Lane closures for survey works.

