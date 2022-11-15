LNER’s new digital display trial at Doncaster makes train travel easier

In a first for LNER, new digital display screens installed at Doncaster Railway Station will advise customers of the train layouts and where they should wait on the platform to board the correct coach.

The technology will be trialled on two platforms for three months with the additional information helping better inform customers of where available seats can be found, where to wait for their booked seat as well as listing calling points and arrival times.

It’s hoped the signs will make boarding simpler and smoother while further enhancing punctuality.

LNER Doncaster digital screen trial

They will also highlight the locations of the onboard Café Bar, bicycle spaces and priority seats.

If the trial proves successful, the screens could be rolled out across LNER’s eleven managed stations.

Danny Gonzalez, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer at LNER, said: “We believe digital innovation and our work to continually improve our customer experience are key parts of LNER’s success in leading the industry when it comes to welcoming people back to rail.

"The new information screens being trialled at Doncaster are just the latest way we are working to make travel simpler and smarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LNER Doncaster digital screen trial

READ MORE: Road closures: seven for Doncaster drivers this week

"Our customers can already sign-up for live journey updates via the award-winning LNER app and use a QR code to order refreshments directly to their seat through our ‘Let’s Eat At Your Seat’ service in Standard and we have further exciting digital innovations ahead as we put our customers first.”

The LNER app has just clinched the App of the Year Award at the 2022 UK Business Tech Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers customers greater choice and flexibility over their travel plans, from making fee-free seat reservations to One-Click Delay Repay.

An Edgecasting trial is already underway by LNER enabling customers to stream thousands of shows from the ITV Hub onboard a selected number of LNER Azuma trains. In a first of its kind in the UK, it means passengers can enjoy the on-demand content without it draining their personal data allowance or using the onboard WiFi.