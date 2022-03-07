Doncaster road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between ten and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M18, from 8pm March 4 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 6, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via national highways and local authority network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are a number of roadworks on the M18 this week

• M18, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• A1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth, entry slip road closure with a diversion route due to maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for inspections.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 9 to 6am March 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M southbound, junction 37 to junction 36, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm March 11 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway and lane closures for gantry replacement works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network and highways England network.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, Lane closures for surveys.

• M18, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, Lane closures for technology works.

• M62, from 9pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for inspections.