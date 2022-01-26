Doncaster bus users encouraged to keep wearing masks as Covid rules change

From today, January 27, face masks are not legally required in any setting – but many businesses and transport operators will still encourage users to keep their face coverings on.

And Doncaster bus operator First says it wants customers to keep the masks in place.

A spokesman said: “At First Bus, the health, safety and comfort of our colleagues and customers are always front and centre.

Doncaster bus users are being asked to keep wearing face coverings.

"In England, Government guidelines suggest the ongoing use of face coverings in crowded places where you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet.

"Customers may therefore choose to continue to wear a face covering on board our buses, especially when services are busy. We encourage everyone to respect their fellow passengers and look out for one another.”

Together with practical measures such as enhanced cleaning, drivers will also ensure all windows are left open for additional ventilation.

The new rules in place from Thursday 27 January:

Face masks will no longer be required in secondary school classrooms, and won't be required in communal areas

Face coverings will not be legally required in any setting

The government "recommends" that people wear face coverings in enclosed or private spaces, but this will be a personal judgement

However London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed masks will remain mandatory on all TfL services including the Tube