Disruption to traffic expected this morning in Doncaster due to a funeral
A funeral is likely to cause traffic disruption in Doncaster this morning.
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 9:06 am
Many roads are likely to experience issues today (Saturday, February 5, 2022).
South Yorkshire Police said: “We are expecting some disruption to traffic this morning while a funeral procession takes place.
“Roads affected are Arksey Lane, High Street, Bentley Road, North Bridge Road, College Road, Chequer Road, Carr House Road, Bawtry Road and Cantley Lane.
“We expect any disruption to have cleared by mid-day. Thank you for your patience.”
