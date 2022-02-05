Cases of Omicron reinfections are on the rise in Doncaster this week but overall cases of Covid-19 are falling

Rachael Leslie, Deputy Director of Public Health in Doncaster told the Doncaste public that the Covid-19 rate has fallen this week.

She said: “It now stands at 1064.3 for the period 22-28 January.

"We’re expecting numbers to fluctuate but remain at this high rate as we move forward.

The latest Covid-19 news in Doncaster.

“It’s important to note that from this week re-infections have started to be included in the data.

"We are seeing the impact of Omicron with more people testing positive for a second time; whilst we saw very few examples of this before Omicron, 13 per cent of cases last month were re-infections.

"After a difficult, and often frustrating, time since returning after Christmas, primary school cases are now starting to fall. I’d like to thanks school staff, parents and pupils for doing all they can to ensure our classrooms have been able to stay open in as safe a way as possible.

“We’re also seeing some positive news in our hospitals, as the number of people in active Covid care and ITU have both gone down.

“We are still under pressure, but we are managing this well and we are prepared for any challenges that may lie ahead.

“Finally, a reminder that our rates are still amongst the highest we’ve seen during the pandemic and we all have our part to play in keeping each other as safe as possible.

“Face coverings are no longer a legal requirement but I’d advise them in busy, enclosed spaces. If you do develop symptoms, isolate and book a PCR test straight away; isolating when testing positive is a vital way to stop community transmission.

“Good ventilation when meeting with family and friends and washing hands regularly can also help to control our rates of Covid and other seasonal illnesses too.”

Fourth doses of the jab are now on offer to certain individuals.

Around 400,000 people are eligible to get a fourth jab at least three months after their third dose – this is mainly people with weakened immune systems.