Busy Doncaster road will be closed for carriageway and footpath repairs

Doncaster Council has announced that it will be carrying out essential improvement works from tomorrow, Tuesday, July 13, on Brecks Lane in Kirk Sandall.

A spokesman said: “We are replacing the worn out carriageway and footways, repairing damaged drains and renewing existing kerbs.

“Until the start of the school summer holiday, the works will be carried out during off peak hours using a traffic light system.”

The road will be closed

From Wednesday, July 21, Brecks Lane will be closed from the junction of Doncaster Road to the junction of Queen Mary Crescent.

During the road closures, a diversion will be in place for all traffic with appropriate signage in place to inform motorists.

They added:” We apologise for any inconvenience and ask you to bear with us while we carry out the improvements.”

Following the school holidays, carriageway resurfacing works will start on the junction of Doncaster Road and Sandall Lane and the junction of Brecks Lane and Armthorpe Lane.

This work will be done using a series of Sunday road closures when the roads are quieter.