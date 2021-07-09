Mexborough flyover could be demolished and Greens Way turned into a single carriageway

The Mayor of Doncaster has revealed she is to consult Mexborough residents and businesses over demolition of the the flyover, which takes traffic off the Greens Way bypass and into Mexborough town centre.

For the last few weeks the Flyover from Greens Way to Bank Street has been closed due to structural concerns.

The flyover which crosses Greens Way Mexborough.

Posting on her Facebook page this week Mayor Jones said: “ I have today been briefed and heard the initial findings from the structural assessment and I’m sorry to say it is not good news and is in need of either major structural repairs, complete replacement or demolishing.

“Each of these options carry their own issues, not to mention timescale and cost. Of course we need to do something about this as a matter of urgency, any scheme is likely to take at least 18 months to complete.

“I believe this provides us with a possible opportunity to look at demolishing the flyover, to make Greens way a single carriageway incorporating cycle-lanes, wider footpaths and trees. This would also link well, enhance and complement with the forthcoming works around the bus station and railway station and would likely provide better value for money, but I want to hear what the businesses and residents of Mexborough think.”

The Mayor said she had instructed officers to work up a consultation to go out to Mexborough residents and businesses.

Ward councillors will be be involved in the consultation.

She added; “We are all in agreement that there needs to be consultation to establish a long term solution, but to also look at how we can support the town centre in the short to medium term.

“I would like to express my support for the businesses of Mexborough town centre, many have been in touch with me recently about their struggles both from Covid and in relation to the closure of the flyover. I encourage everyone to support your local high streets and businesses, the last 16 months have been difficult for us all, our local businesses need our support more than ever.”

Mexborough councillor Sean Gibbons said he had been surprised by the post from the Mayor.

He said; “We do not support what Ros is saying, we want to wait for senior officers in the council to give us the facts as proposed by the portfolio holder in her cabinet.

“She posted his just after a meeting where we agreed to get the facts about what it would cost to A - repair the flyover, B- Demolish and repair it fully, or C what are the options?

“Ros was saying how she wanted to consult local residents and businesses before we do anything but we needed to know more info re costings, timescales, potential disruption etc before we communicated anything.

“The options might be linking it with the Mexborough Futures Masterplan, linking up the train station with the town with a junction off the dual carriageway but it certainly won't be down to single lane, cycle lane and leafy footpath and four or five miles of gridlocked traffic every evening up and down the road.

“Ultimately for us the council ought to have maintained that bridge properly over the years.”