Trains told to slow down as crews continue to battle huge tyre blaze near Doncaster

Fire crews have been at the industrial estate in Ranskill south of Bawtry since last Friday after a huge pile of tyres erupted in a huge inferno.

Crews from four counties have spent the last week tackling the flames and smoke – which could be seen from up to 30 miles away at the height of the blaze.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue says crews will remain at the scene over the coming days as the battle goes on.

A spokesman said: “We are still on scene at Ranskill but with two fire engines.

"One fire crew is actively firefighting and salvaging property, with the help of nearby businesses. The other crew is creating fire breaks to prevent the spread and protect the surrounding environment.

“There is still a significant smoke plume which is blowing towards Ranskill and the train line. Trains have been asked to reduce their speed and residents should keep windows and doors closed if they see or smell smoke.

“The site is partly operational and we have worked to support those affected along with BT and Western Power.

“We expect to be here for several more days making the area safe.

“The support we have received from the local community has been incredible and we would like to thank everyone who has shown their support to us.