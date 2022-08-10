Dramatic photos show huge tyre inferno near Doncaster as crews battle blaze for sixth day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The battle to bring the blaze at an industrial estate in Ranskill south of Bawtry is continuing, with crews still at the scene of the fire which created a huge plume of black smoke which could be seen from up to 30 miles away when fire broke out last Friday morning.

While the blaze has now been brought largely under control, crews remain at the scene, damping down and putting out hotspots at the fire which erupted when more than 1,000 tyres went up in flames.

At the height of the blaze, crews from Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire were all drafted in and residents told to stay away and to keep doors and windows closed.

Crews have been tackling the blaze at Ranskill for six days. (Photo: Ashfield Fire Station).

A spokesman for Ashfield Fire Station said: “We have had a continuous involvement in this fire since very early into the incident last Friday and continue to do so.

“Ashfield Fire Station would like to say a big thank you to the residents of Ranskill for their support at the various cordons, providing much needed refreshments.”

Earlier this week, a spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: Firefighters have made significant progress in tackling the fire at Ranskill with a fire break successfully holding to stop spread to nearby businesses and properties. We still have five fire engines on scene.

“We continue to ask people to avoid the area unless we have been in contact to allow access to a business or property.”