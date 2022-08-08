Fresh warnings as huge tyre inferno near Doncaster rages on after three days

Dozens of firefighters have been tackling the inferno at Ranskill south of Doncaster for more than 72 hours with flames still raging at the site this morning.

At the height of the blaze, a huge plume of black smoke could be seen across Doncaster, with people more than 30 miles away reporting seeing smoke from the industrial estate blaze.

Now Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that crews are still at the scene and have warned residents to be on the guard as smoke from the blaze billows towards nearby villages.

Fire crews are still tackling the huge blaze at Ranskill, more than 72 hours after it started.

A spokesman said: “Firefighters have made significant progress in tackling the fire with a fire break successfully holding to stop spread to nearby businesses and properties. We still have five fire engines on scene.

“Due to a change in wind direction, smoke is blowing towards local villages, and it is looking to change again this evening so those who live and work in the area, or can see or smell smoke, need to have doors and windows closed.

“We continue to ask people to avoid the area unless we have been in contact to allow access to a business or property.”

Fire broke out at around 10.30am on Friday on the industrial estate south of Bawtry with crews from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services tackling the flames.