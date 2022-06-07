However, police have said a body was found at the weekend.

A spokesman said: “Officers searching for Warren from Doncaster found the body of a man on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, named only as Warren, went missing last week.

“Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe it to be Warren.

“Warren’s family are being supported by specialist officers and ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.”

The 47-year-old was last seen in Carr House Road at around midday on Thursday, June 2.