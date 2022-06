Warren, aged 47, was last seen in Carr House Road at around midday on Thursday, June 2.

He then spoke to his ex-partner on Friday, June 3, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Have you seen missing man Warren?

Warren is 5ft 8ins tall with short, dark brown hair. It is believed he’s wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt. He has links to Bentley.

If you have seen or heard from Warren please call 101.