Traffic chaos after lorry sheds load of aggregate on major Doncaster route

Great Yorkshire Way was shut for a number of hours yesterday afternoon after the lorry shed its load over the carriageway between the M18 motorway and Rossington.

Police, fire and clear-up crews raced to the scene with drivers diverted away from the scene as the gravel was cleared from the road.

Pictures show the lorry on its side with the load of aggregate scattered across the road and into the central reservation crash barrier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lorry overturned on Great Yorkshire Way. (Photo: John Bognar).

It is the second truck to overturn on the road in the space of just over a month.

The road was closed for more than 12 hours on February 24 after an HGV overturned on the roundabout.