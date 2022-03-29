Traffic chaos after lorry sheds load of aggregate on major Doncaster route
This is the dramatic moment a lorry overturned and shed its load of aggregate, causing traffic chaos on one of Doncaster's major routes.
Great Yorkshire Way was shut for a number of hours yesterday afternoon after the lorry shed its load over the carriageway between the M18 motorway and Rossington.
Police, fire and clear-up crews raced to the scene with drivers diverted away from the scene as the gravel was cleared from the road.
Pictures show the lorry on its side with the load of aggregate scattered across the road and into the central reservation crash barrier.
It is the second truck to overturn on the road in the space of just over a month.
The road was closed for more than 12 hours on February 24 after an HGV overturned on the roundabout.
And in March 2016, a truck overturned and spilled its load of recycling waste across Great Yorkshire Way.