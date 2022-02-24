Major Doncaster road gridlocked after lorry overturns on roundabout due to high winds
One of Doncaster’s busiest roads is currently backed up with traffic after an incident this morning.
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:43 am
A lorry has overturned on the Amazon roundabout causing tailbacks on Yorkshire Way.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
One eye witness Jake Bell, who took this photo on his commute to work, and said: “I was shocked to see that the winds were able to topple a HGV of that capacity."
We will bring you more on this as we get it.