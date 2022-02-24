Major Doncaster road gridlocked after lorry overturns on roundabout due to high winds

One of Doncaster’s busiest roads is currently backed up with traffic after an incident this morning.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:43 am

A lorry has overturned on the Amazon roundabout causing tailbacks on Yorkshire Way.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

One eye witness Jake Bell, who took this photo on his commute to work, and said: “I was shocked to see that the winds were able to topple a HGV of that capacity."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The scene this morning. Picture by Jak Bell

We will bring you more on this as we get it.