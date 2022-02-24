Major Doncaster road gridlocked after lorry overturns on roundabout due to high winds

A lorry has overturned on the Amazon roundabout causing tailbacks on Yorkshire Way.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

One eye witness Jake Bell, who took this photo on his commute to work, and said: “I was shocked to see that the winds were able to topple a HGV of that capacity."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene this morning. Picture by Jak Bell