Northern Rail: Warning from operator to hen, stag and sten parties for 'unacceptable behaviour' ahead of sale
Northern Rail operate a number of services in and out of Doncaster Station.
Northern Rail has issued a stark warning to groups celebrating stag, hen and sten dos as the operator launches its "groups winter sale".
The operator connects a number of locations shown to be popular with those partaking in pre-wedding celebrations. In anticipation of stags, hens and stens taking advantage of their group ticket sale, the operator has told celebrants to "be mindful" and "show respect" to other passengers, crew and station staff.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: "Our network connects people to the best nightlife, attractions, activities and landscapes the North of England has to offer - and with our ‘groups winter sale’ there’s never been a better time to book.
"We do, however, have a responsibility to all our customers to ensure large groups show respect to other passengers, our trains and colleagues."
Stag, hen and sten parties are encourage to moderate their alcohol in-take on-board Northern services, which operate out of the 500 Northern-run stations in England.
In the "groups winter sale", parties of 10 people or more are eligible for 75 per cent off the cost of their travel. As well as pre-wedding/civil ceremony celebrants, the sale applies to sports teams, walking parties and other social groups.
The tickets must be booked in advance of travelling and before Monday, November 6, 2023 - for travel between then and Thursday, February 29, 2024.