Fundraising campaign launched for op for owl with 'golf ball size' growth

An urgent fundraising campaign has been launched to pay for surgery for an injured owl with a ‘golf ball sized’ growth underneath his wing.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:05 BST
Floyd, an Eurasian Eagle Owl, is currently being cared for by Edlington’s Tarquin’s Animals and Birds Sanctuary, which helps injured wildlife.

But the 23-year-old bird needs surgery – and a GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise £500 so the op can go ahead has been launched.

A spokesman for Tarquin’s said: “Floyd is going to need surgery this week to remove a golf ball size growth on his chest under the wing.

An urgent fundraising campaign has been launched to help Floyd the owl get surgery.An urgent fundraising campaign has been launched to help Floyd the owl get surgery.
"It’s burst and he is bleeding.

"We have managed to stop the bleeding and Floyd is eating now and in good spirits.

"But he will need medical intervention.

"He’s an absolute stunner, calm as they come and don’t mind being handled.

"We need your help so he can get the surgery he needs. Any donations will be greatly appreciated to help Floyd and stop him being in pain.”

“We took him to the vet today but simply cannot afford the surgery on our own.

"Floyd desperately needs your help and will happily take a photo with you once he is home and recovered. As always, anything to help Floyd will be greatly appreciated.”

Also called the Uhu and occasionally abbreviated to just the eagle-owl in Europe, It is one of the largest species of owl, and females can grow to a total length of 75 cm (30 in), with a wingspan of 188 cm (6 ft 2 in), with males being slightly smaller.

You can donate to the campaign to help Floyd HERE

