Fundraising campaign launched for op for owl with 'golf ball size' growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Floyd, an Eurasian Eagle Owl, is currently being cared for by Edlington’s Tarquin’s Animals and Birds Sanctuary, which helps injured wildlife.

But the 23-year-old bird needs surgery – and a GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise £500 so the op can go ahead has been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Tarquin’s said: “Floyd is going to need surgery this week to remove a golf ball size growth on his chest under the wing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An urgent fundraising campaign has been launched to help Floyd the owl get surgery.

"It’s burst and he is bleeding.

"We have managed to stop the bleeding and Floyd is eating now and in good spirits.

"But he will need medical intervention.

"He’s an absolute stunner, calm as they come and don’t mind being handled.

"We need your help so he can get the surgery he needs. Any donations will be greatly appreciated to help Floyd and stop him being in pain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took him to the vet today but simply cannot afford the surgery on our own.

"Floyd desperately needs your help and will happily take a photo with you once he is home and recovered. As always, anything to help Floyd will be greatly appreciated.”

Also called the Uhu and occasionally abbreviated to just the eagle-owl in Europe, It is one of the largest species of owl, and females can grow to a total length of 75 cm (30 in), with a wingspan of 188 cm (6 ft 2 in), with males being slightly smaller.