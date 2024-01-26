Three reported injured following collision between vans at Doncaster accident blackspot
The A635 Barnsley Road remains closed off following the crash between two vans at a spot near to the entrance to Hickleton village known as Hickleton Crossroads which has been the scene of numerous serious accidents over the years.
Police, fire crews and paramedics have all been at the scene throughout the morning and the road is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.14am earlier today following reports of a road traffic collision on the A635, near Hickleton.
“It is reported that two vans were involved in a collision and a section of the road remains closed.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area while our enquiries continue.”
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Adwick, Dearne and Doncaster stations attended the incident.
“Firefighters extricated three casualties who were left in the care of the ambulance service.
“The crews left the scene at 10:57am.”
The extent of injuries of those involved in the incident is not known at this stage.
The road is the main connecting route between Doncaster and Barnsley with the junction the scene of a number of serious crashes.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact police with details on 101.