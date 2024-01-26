Three reported injured following collision between vans at Doncaster accident blackspot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A635 Barnsley Road remains closed off following the crash between two vans at a spot near to the entrance to Hickleton village known as Hickleton Crossroads which has been the scene of numerous serious accidents over the years.

Police, fire crews and paramedics have all been at the scene throughout the morning and the road is likely to remain closed for a number of hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 9.14am earlier today following reports of a road traffic collision on the A635, near Hickleton.

Emergency services have been at the scene throughout the morning.

“It is reported that two vans were involved in a collision and a section of the road remains closed.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area while our enquiries continue.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters from Adwick, Dearne and Doncaster stations attended the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters extricated three casualties who were left in the care of the ambulance service.

“The crews left the scene at 10:57am.”

The extent of injuries of those involved in the incident is not known at this stage.

The road is the main connecting route between Doncaster and Barnsley with the junction the scene of a number of serious crashes.