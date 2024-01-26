Photos show huge emergency operation after smash at notorious Doncaster accident blackspot
Police, fire crews and paramedics are at the scene of the collision on the A635 Barnsley Road between Marr and Hickleton.
The road has been sealed off by police as operations take place at the scene with the road likely to be shut for a number of hours.
The collision, on the entrance to Hickelton village is at a spot known as Hickleton Crossroads where there have been a number of serious collisions in recent years.
Pictures show what appears to the wreckage of several vehicles at the side of the road.
Drivers have been told to stay away from the scene following the collision earlier this morning.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of the incident.