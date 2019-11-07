Three major Doncaster roads closed as flooding continues to hit today
Three major Doncaster roads are closed as flooding continues to hit Doncaster today.
The main road into Tickhill, the A60, has been closed because of water between Loversall and Tickhill, while Pastures Road, in Mexborough, has also now been closed by Doncaster Council highways bosses.
Clay Lane has also been closed because of the water levels.
This was the scene on one of Doncaster’s main roads as flood waters knocked down a wall to pour onto the busy carriagway.
The water was pouring onto the Great North Road, prompting concerns that the road would close, but no closure has yet been confirmed..
One witness said on facebook: “Wall down with huge amount of water spilling onto the main road coming into Bawtry from Harworth side. Go steady everyone. Reckon it will end up being closed pretty soon.”
Another driver described flooding in the road next to Conisborough Castle adding traffic was very slow taking it in turns for vehicles to pass through
She said Pastures Road had been flooding quite fast on the tight bend, where the river was overflowing onto the road.
“I knew that was going to get worse so decided to come back from Mexborough through Conisborough, which still ended up taking a long time back due to rest of floods.”