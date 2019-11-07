Three major Doncaster roads closed as flooding continues to hit today

The main road into Tickhill, the A60, has been closed because of water between Loversall and Tickhill, while Pastures Road, in Mexborough, has also now been closed by Doncaster Council highways bosses.

Clay Lane has also been closed because of the water levels.

This was the scene on one of Doncaster’s main roads as flood waters knocked down a wall to pour onto the busy carriagway.

Flood waters break through a wall in Bawtry

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water was pouring onto the Great North Road, prompting concerns that the road would close, but no closure has yet been confirmed..

One witness said on facebook: “Wall down with huge amount of water spilling onto the main road coming into Bawtry from Harworth side. Go steady everyone. Reckon it will end up being closed pretty soon.”

Another driver described flooding in the road next to Conisborough Castle adding traffic was very slow taking it in turns for vehicles to pass through

She said Pastures Road had been flooding quite fast on the tight bend, where the river was overflowing onto the road.

Flooding on Pastures Road