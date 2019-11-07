Doncaster on flood alert as waters rise

A flooded road in Doncaster today

Among the first signs of problems today arose when bosses at the borough’s biggest bus operator, First, diverted the number 10 services in the borough due to flooding in Braithwell.

The switch means all 10 services are operating as a 10a through Stainton. And reports of flooding near Bawtry are also emerging.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has put out two flood warnings affecting the borough.

One alert is for the Middle River Don. The agency states: “River levels are rising steadily in response to persistent rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and low-lying land is possible from this morning (November 7) until approximately 9an tomorrow, 08/11/19. Areas most at risk are low-lying areas. Flooding of properties is not forecast at this point. Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 9an on 08/11/19. We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident room is open. There is the potential for flood warnings to be issued. The highest river levels are likely to be seen this evening and overnight. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.”

It affects ares near the River, all the way from Mexborough to Balby.

Residents have already described flooding starting to appear around Pastures Road.

The Pastures Lodge pub put in its Facebook page this afternoon: “Please use Pastures Road from the Mexborough direction as there is flooding from the Harlington/ Barnburgh way.”