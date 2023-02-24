News you can trust since 1925
Three in hospital as air ambulance lands at scene of serious road crash in Doncaster

Three people were treated in hospital, two with serious injuries, following a road smash in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 11:47am

Officers were called to Sanderson’s Bank between Finningley and Westwoodside yesterday, with the air ambulance landing at the scene.

A Humberside Police spokesman said the collision took place near the junction of Doncaster Road and Idle Bank at around 3pm.

A statement said: “It was reported that a Range Rover and a Fiat 500 had been in collision.

Police were called to the crash which left three people in hospital.
“The driver and passenger of one vehicle were taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries which are thankfully not thought to be life threatening.

“The driver of the second vehicle was not thought to be seriously injured and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.”

“The road was closed to allow emergency services to carry out duties and was reopened at 7pm. We thank motorists for their patience.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 314 of 23 February.

