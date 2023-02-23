Air ambulance, police, paramedics and fire crews all at scene of serious Doncaster incident

The air ambulance has landed and police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene between Finningley and Westwoodside, eyewitnesses have reported.

One said: “My husband is just on his way home and has been turned around - apparently there’s fire engines, air ambulance, ambulance and police.”

The incident is understood to have taken place at about 3.30pm on Sanderson’s Bank.

