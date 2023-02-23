News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Air ambulance, police, paramedics and fire crews all at scene of serious Doncaster incident

Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious major incident on a Doncaster road.

By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:59pm

The air ambulance has landed and police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene between Finningley and Westwoodside, eyewitnesses have reported.

One said: “My husband is just on his way home and has been turned around - apparently there’s fire engines, air ambulance, ambulance and police.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident is understood to have taken place at about 3.30pm on Sanderson’s Bank.

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon.
Most Popular

We have contacted police for comment.

Air ambulanceDoncasterEmergency servicesSanderson