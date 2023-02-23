Air ambulance, police, paramedics and fire crews all at scene of serious Doncaster incident
Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious major incident on a Doncaster road.
By Darren Burke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 4:59pm
The air ambulance has landed and police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene between Finningley and Westwoodside, eyewitnesses have reported.
One said: “My husband is just on his way home and has been turned around - apparently there’s fire engines, air ambulance, ambulance and police.”
The incident is understood to have taken place at about 3.30pm on Sanderson’s Bank.
We have contacted police for comment.