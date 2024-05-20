Three in hospital after 30 strong brawl erupts at Doncaster pub during Fury-Usyk fight
Videos shared on social media show groups of men kicking and punching each other, with one man punched to the floor during the fracas outside The Salutation on South Parade in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Another clip shows another man grabbing another by the neck and repeatedly hitting him over the head with a bottle.
People can be seen jumping on tables as items are thrown and punches and kicks traded, while a number of women can be seen trying to intervene in the punch-up.
Swearing and shouting can be heard as the violence unfolds, with a large crowd filming the incident on their mobile phones.
The violence erupted at the pub following Saturday’s Ring of Fire heavyweight boxing decided between British fighter Tyson Fury and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, who won on a split points decision at the mugh-hyped fight in Saudi Arabia.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said an investigation into the mass brawl is now under way and have urged anyone with footage of the incident to get in touch.
A spokesman said: “We were called at 12.41am yesterday morning (Sunday 19 May) following reports of people fighting on South Parade in Doncaster.
“It is reported that between 20 and 30 people became involved in an altercation outside The Salutation pub, with the group dispersing when our officers arrived at the scene.
“Two men and one woman were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries. All three of them have since been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.
“An investigation has been launched with officers collating witness and victim statements, while also reviewing CCTV and other footage of the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information or footage in relation to this incident, to please call us on 101, quoting incident number 34 of 19 May 2024.”
You can also submit information to police online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
