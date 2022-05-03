Three deliberate fires overnight in Doncaster - one involved a lawnmower

Fire crews from across Doncaster attended three incidents in the borough overnight, Monday May 2.

By Stephanie Bateman
The first was a skip, deliberately set on fire at 8pm on Main Street, Mexborough. Firefighters from Dearne station attended.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.50pm on Warmsworth Road, Balby. The crew left the scene at 9.20pm.

Mexborough flyover bridge is demolished, with video showing the moment landmark ...

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a lawnmower on fire at 10.30pm on Charles Street, Wheatley. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left at 10.45pm.

