Three deliberate fires overnight in Doncaster - one involved a lawnmower

The first was a skip, deliberately set on fire at 8pm on Main Street, Mexborough. Firefighters from Dearne station attended.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.50pm on Warmsworth Road, Balby. The crew left the scene at 9.20pm.

SYFR

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a lawnmower on fire at 10.30pm on Charles Street, Wheatley. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew left at 10.45pm.