Three arrested after man left in hospital following violent city centre gang attack
Police were called to Thorne Road last night after the 32-year-old was set upon by a gang, leaving him in hospital with serious injuries.
Three people have now been held by police in connection with the incident which took place at around 5.30pm near to the junction with St Vincent Avenue.
Two men, aged 26 and 47, were arrested for assault and are still in custody. Another person, 26, has also been arrested on assault charges.
Numerous eyewitnesses reported a group of men launching a sustained attack on the man, with police saying the man knew his attackers.
The road was closed while officers carried our their enquiries and re-opened a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 808 or 8 June 2023.