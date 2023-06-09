Man in hospital with serious injuries after Doncaster city centre attack by four men

Officers and paramedics raced to Thorne Road at around 5.30pm last night as reports of the attack came in.

Numerous eyewitnesses reported a group of men launching a sustained attack on the man, with several police cars and ambulances later reported at the scene near to the junction with St Vincent Avenue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a man was assaulted by four men, believed to be known to him.

“The victim, a 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

“The road was closed while officers carried our their enquiries and re-opened a short time later.”