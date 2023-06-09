News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV

Man in hospital with serious injuries after Doncaster city centre attack by four men

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in Doncaster city centre by a gang of four men, police believe were known to him.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 09:12 BST

Officers and paramedics raced to Thorne Road at around 5.30pm last night as reports of the attack came in.

Numerous eyewitnesses reported a group of men launching a sustained attack on the man, with several police cars and ambulances later reported at the scene near to the junction with St Vincent Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that a man was assaulted by four men, believed to be known to him.

Police responded to reports of a man being attacked by a gang of four men.Police responded to reports of a man being attacked by a gang of four men.
Police responded to reports of a man being attacked by a gang of four men.
Most Popular

“The victim, a 32-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

“The road was closed while officers carried our their enquiries and re-opened a short time later.”

Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 808 or 8 June 2023.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police